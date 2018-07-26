IBC2018: RTW Intros 4U Rack-Mount TouchMonitor

COLOGNE, Germany – RTW, a vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices, is bringing its TM9 TouchMonitor to IBC 2018 as a 19-inch 4U rack-mount solution (MA4U). This reconfigured unit includes all of the audio monitoring features of the standalone RTW TM9, but offers a new design that is more easily accessible in broadcast studio applications.

The TM9 panel-mount version is approximately 9.25 x 5.35 x 1.8 inches without the power supply and is designed for mounting into front panels. The unit comes standard with a USB extension to the front panel and the mounting kit is compatible with DIN 41494/IEC 60297 19-inch 4U racks.

Equipped with RTW's nine-inch touch screens and an easy-to-use GUI, the TM9 TouchMonitor offers precision, performance, efficiency, and flexibility for audio monitoring. With the graphical user interface of the TM9, instruments can be scaled, randomly positioned and combined in almost every way for optimized use of available screen space. Multiple instruments of the same type, assigned to different input channels and configurations, can be displayed simultaneously. Additionally, a context-sensitive, on-screen help feature supports the user, allowing for easy setup changes.

The latest firmware version of the TM9, also used with the TM7, expands the basic software to a four-channel display: 4x Mono or 2x Stereo/2x Mono. Additionally, 1x Stereo can be measured without the need of an activated multichannel license. Output routing can be individually adjusted for each preset and all presets can be exported or imported at the same time.

