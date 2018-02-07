Trending

RTW Skates into the 2018 Winter Games

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA—The Olympics moment is here for RTW, as the company has announced that it has supplied Broadcast Network Connections GmbH with a number of TM3-3G Smart TouchMonitors for the International Broadcast Centre editing suites during the 2018 Winter Olympics.

RTW’s TouchMonitor TM3-3GS is equipped with all available software licenses for metering, deembedding and monitoring of 3G-SDI audio signals. The monitors have a 4.3-inch touch screen and a flexible user interface for preset selection and setting the monitoring level. With its integrated 3G-SDI demebedder interface, the TM3-3GS displays level and loudness of any eight 3G-SDI audio channels. In addition, up to 16 SDI audio signals can be sent to eight AES3 outputs.

The implementation of RTW’s TM3-3GS TouchMonitors is part of BNC’s efforts to boost its mobile editing suites capacity. The company is expected to use the TM3-3GS units for ski tournaments, Formula 1 races, cultural events and political coverage.