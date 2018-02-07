RTW Skates into the 2018 Winter Games

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA—The Olympics moment is here for RTW, as the company has announced that it has supplied Broadcast Network Connections GmbH with a number of TM3-3G Smart TouchMonitors for the International Broadcast Centre editing suites during the 2018 Winter Olympics.

RTW’s TouchMonitor TM3-3GS is equipped with all available software licenses for metering, deembedding and monitoring of 3G-SDI audio signals. The monitors have a 4.3-inch touch screen and a flexible user interface for preset selection and setting the monitoring level. With its integrated 3G-SDI demebedder interface, the TM3-3GS displays level and loudness of any eight 3G-SDI audio channels. In addition, up to 16 SDI audio signals can be sent to eight AES3 outputs.

The implementation of RTW’s TM3-3GS TouchMonitors is part of BNC’s efforts to boost its mobile editing suites capacity. The company is expected to use the TM3-3GS units for ski tournaments, Formula 1 races, cultural events and political coverage.