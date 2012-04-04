HTN Communications renews services for MLB Network's ballpark cam system

HTN Communications LLC (HTN) has announced that it has renewed its contract with the Major League Baseball (MLB) Network to provide comprehensive fiber backhaul services for the network's Emmy Award-nominated Ballpark Cam system.

HTN has served as the fiber transmission provider for Ballpark Cam since MLB Network's inception in 2009, and the new contract will extend the partnership for another three seasons and enable an extensive network upgrade.

Each of Major League Baseball's 30 ballparks located throughout the U.S. and in Toronto, Canada are equipped with two Ballpark Cams, one installed just beyond the centerfield wall and the other located either next to or inside the first or third base dugouts. The cameras provide up-close video of players going through batting and fielding practice and other non-game activities, and offer interesting footage and interviews to supplement the MLB Network's pre- and post-game programs and analysis.

In addition to providing point-to-multipoint live HD transmissions for every MLB game, HTN installed and manages the full-time private fiber network for the Ballpark Cam system. Going forward, HTN will upgrade the network to 1.48 Gbps HD-SDI local loops — delivering a tenfold increase in usable bandwidth over the original infrastructure.

This will enable MLB Network to add additional cameras and services, and expand Ballpark Cam's usage for high-profile MLB Jewel Events such as the All-Star Game, the Postseason and World Series.

