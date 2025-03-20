NEP Expands Fleet of New Mobile Units Designed for Remote Productions

PITTSBURGH—NEP Group is continuing to invest in its fleet of mobile units dedicated to remote productions with the addition of a new facility now supporting the NHL on TNT for the 2024-2025 NHL regular season and postseason.

The new mobile unit, named Supershooter 64 within NEP’s industry-leading global fleet, is the newest NEP facility designed specifically to support remote productions – often referred to as REMI productions – adding to a lineup of six similar units making remote workflows seamless for broadcasters and rightsholders across the U.S. Supershooter 64 offers additional flexibility with space to handle onsite production, featuring a dedicated production space accommodating eight people, an audio control room, and a video shading area.

Supershooter 64 is designed to be adaptable, offering a slim, flexible profile while still packing production technology. The unit features 12 Sony 2500 cameras, along with a full suite of audio and communications equipment, ensuring high-quality coverage of live events with a reduced onsite footprint.

Initially, the facility is supporting the NHL on TNT and will later serve TNT’s Major League Baseball coverage, MLS Season Pass and productions for NBC.

“As live production continues to evolve, we continue to invest in facilities offering the very best remote production technologies, and Supershooter 64 is another piece of this long-term commitment,” said Mike Werteen, president, NEP Americas and global chief commercial officer.

“Over the last year we’ve seen tremendous growth and success delivering facilities that connect the action onsite to NEP production hubs and customer facilities, enabling production teams to work from wherever they need to produce amazing content for their audiences,” he continued. “We're incredibly proud to say our connected and remote solutions are supporting significant projects for the PGA TOUR, MLS Season Pass, multiple productions for NBC Sports, ESPN, NASCAR, and the NWSL.”

Visit nepgroup.com to learn more about NEP’s media services and connected production solutions.