Hosa Technology launches Mogan Microphones

Hosa Technology, maker of analog and digital connectivity solutions, has announced the introduction of Mogan Microphones, a new brand of subminiature microphones. The first offering under the new brand is the Mogan Standard Omni Earset Microphone. Available now, the new Mogan Standard earset microphone is designed to deliver high-quality audio at a price that will appeal to budget-conscious presenters.

The new Mogan Standard earset microphone features a 3.0mm omnidirectional capsule with -45 dB nominal sensitivity that is designed to be positioned near the corner of the mouth, delivering full-frequency audio performance, robust audio levels and natural, resonant sound. In addition, the Mogan Standard earset can be worn comfortably for hours. With a soft ear cushion concealing its fully adjustable, sprung-steel (stainless) mechanism, this earset microphone can be positioned on one’s left or right ear for best-in-class stability and comfort.

Each microphone ships with a detachable, Kevlar-reinforced cable with a hardwired connector. An interchangeable cable system is available for easy connectivity to wireless transmitters from Shure, AKG, Sennheiser, and Audio-Technica.

The new Mogan Standard Omni Earset Microphone is available in either beige or black. Each unit includes a foam windscreen and a mic clip, and ships in a fabric-backed PVC zippered case for heat resistance, durability, and ease of cleaning.

Jonathan Pusey, Hosa Technology’s Director of Sales and Marketing, commented on the new Mogan Standard Omni Earset Microphone and the introduction of the brand.

“The Mogan Microphones brand of subminiature microphones represents a significant step forward for Hosa Technology,” Pusey said. “This is a new brand solely owned by Hosa and I’m encouraged by both the performance and value these new microphones deliver and the possibilities this new product line represents for us.

“As our first offering, the Mogan Standard earset model delivers impressive performance and comfort for an amazingly low price. I believe educators, business presenters, and others will find this earset microphone a compelling value.”