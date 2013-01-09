Holophone, Quantum5X Team Up

LONDON and TORONTO, CANADA — Canadian companies Holophone and Quantum5X have announced a strategic development partnership to develop a new standard in handheld wireless microphone systems.



The upcoming NAMM 2013 in Anaheim will mark the debut of the first of three upcoming single-channel wireless systems, featuring Holophone's new customizable handheld Super C supercardioid condenser mic.



Q5X is a manufacturer of professional broadcast-quality wireless systems designed for sports and live event productions. The new wireless systems will integrate Holophone's handheld microphones with Q5X's RF technologies.



"We are pleased and delighted to announce this partnership," remarked Q5X president Allen Kool. "Holophone is world-renowned for their groundbreaking surround sound audio systems, and this alliance builds on the strengths of both companies' technologies. Together we will be significantly raising the bar for sonic quality and performance for wireless microphone systems."



"Q5X is the only wireless technology manufacturer that can meet Holophone's exacting standards for sound quality, and we're excited by the potential of this alliance," added Holophone president and founder Michael Godfrey. "This is a great opportunity for both our companies, but more importantly, it's an exciting time for audio professionals. This is the new standard in custom wireless systems."



Holophone and Q5X will showcase the first of several handheld single channel systems in Booth 5399 in Hall B at the NAMM show in Anaheim, California January 24-27, 2013. A series of remote control wireless microphone systems will be introduced at April's NAB Show in Las Vegas.

