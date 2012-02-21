Hi Tech Systems Introduces Avita Production Control System at NAB

Hi Tech Avita

At the 2012 NAB Show, Hi Tech Systems will introduce the Avita production control system, a hybrid control system that allows multiple users to access multiple server ports over a network.Using the latest touch screen technology and modular hardware panels, the Avita system supports the capture, edit, and playout of media from multiple sources for news and other live studio applications.



Hi Tech Systems will also unveil Avita Sports, a software application and associated T-Bar hardware panel module for accurate slow motion replay.Avita systems have video management tools and shared databases.In addition to streamlining broadcast tasks, such as recording video clips and creating files, the scalable system offers flexible configuration, MOS support, and control of multiple servers from a single touchscreen.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Hi Tech Systems will be at booth N5020.