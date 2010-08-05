Hearst Television augments field newsgathering with Streambox Live

Hearst Television has adopted the Streambox Live broadband video contribution service for all of its 29 TV stations.

With Streambox Live, local news teams have a highly flexible, cost-effective alternative for field newsgathering that enables them to stream live or file-based video over low-bandwidth IP networks.

The station group has purchased a corporate license for Streambox Live as part of its Next Generation Newsroom Project, a strategy designed to enhance newscasts with more live reporting from the field.

Rather than hold news for regularly scheduled newscasts, Hearst news teams augment station coverage by producing live streaming video for station websites as well as edited packages for broadcast. With the Streambox Live encoding software, field news teams can capture, encode and stream video from areas where it would be costly or impractical to deploy an SNG vehicle.