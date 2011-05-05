HDNet selects IMT wireless camera system

HDNet has chosen Integrated Microwave Technologies Nucomm brand CamPac2 (CP2) and Newscaster DR2 wireless camera system to provide reliable, high-quality images. HDNet also has selected the remote camera control for its CP2, which offers its video operators the ability to shade or paint the cameras wirelessly.

The CamPac2 wireless camera system is compact and simple to use. It is well suited for a variety of applications, including ENG, portable camera mounting for sports production, and helicopter and UAV links, as well as portable, mobile video and data links. The CP2 is a tri-band capable unit that operates in the unlicensed 5.8GHz band, as well as licensed 6.4GHz and 7.1GHz bands.

The Newscaster DR2 diversity receiver offers new features including “intelligent” block down converters, which actually communicate to the DR2 receiver to control various operating modes. By using the ability to block down convert the received high-frequency signals to UHF band signals in the 150MHz to 850MHz range, the DR2 now has the ability to remotely extend its antennas to 1000ft.