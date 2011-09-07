Harris to show enhancements to Selenio at IBC

At IBC, Harris will unveil new features and functions for its Selenio media convergence platform, with new hardware and software enhancements. Selenio combines traditional baseband video and audio processing, video and audio compression and IP networking technology into a single platform.

New compression and networking features will greatly augment its video contribution capabilities and add software-enabled support for the DVB-T2 digital transmission standard.

Harris will show the new 10-bit, H.264 4:2:2-capable contribution encoder integrated within Selenio at IBC. This will provide multiple-generation encoding without signal degradation that comes from repeatedly compressing and de-compressing signals. The new contribution encoder will also significantly reduce latency (delay), which will give broadcasters, satellite providers, mobile production companies and other customers a high-performance encoding portfolio.

Harris also will demonstrate how Selenio is capable of helping local and national broadcasters establish a cost-effective, compact and fully-functional DVB-T/T2 video headend in a single box.

See Harris on stand 7.G20 at IBC2011.