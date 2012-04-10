Harris introduces Inscriber G8, Inscriber TitleOne AE

Harris has introduced two systems for demanding live broadcast graphics designed to boost creativity and productivity for on-air broadcast and other video productions across all budgets.

Inscriber G8 is built for high-end graphics creation today and well into the future, providing uncompressed imagery, and unprecedented graphics and animation capabilities. It offers real-time creation and execution of the high-caliber, complex 3D graphics and animations that today’s live news, sports and special events demand.

It uses an Intel Xeon E5 processor and NVIDIA Quadro 4000 professional graphics processing unit (GPU) to significantly reduce channel hardware density for a greatly reduced footprint (2RU), lower power consumption, and improved performance and clip playback scalability.

The Inscriber TitleOne AE live graphics system shares many of the Inscriber G8’s sophisticated graphics creation features and real-time single-channel HD/SD or SD-only 2D-in-3D graphics. It improves on the previous-generation of TitleOne Inscriber graphics systems by adding an enhanced CPU and an NVIDIA Quadro 600 professional GPU for maximum flexibility and performance.