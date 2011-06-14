Harris introduces HView multiviewers at Broadcast Asia

Harris will debut its latest multiviewers to Southeast Asia audiences at BroadcastAsia2011. The HView IP multiformat broadband multiviewer is designed for networked environments with compressed video and audio feeds; and the HView SX Hybrid multiviewer is for hybrid applications with traditional baseband and IP signals.

The HView IP multiviewer simplifies signal management in facilities working almost purely in the IP environment, including IPTV and cable headends, and those streaming directly to the Internet.

The Harris HView SX Hybrid multiviewer is designed for hybrid applications with routing and monitoring of both traditional and IP signals. It combines baseband and broadband monitoring, graphics, and integrated test and measurement for baseband signals in a single chassis.