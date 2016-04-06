Harmonic Updates ViBE UHD Encoder

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Harmonic has announced a new set of features for its ViBE 4K encoder. Among the updated systems new capabilities is the delivery of UHD low-latency, high-bitrate HEVC 4:2:2 10-bit encoding for 4K contribution applications. The ViBE 4K encoder was acquired by Harmonic as part of the company’s recent acquisition of Thomson Video Networks.

With encoder latency at less than a second and encoding bitrate at 160 Mbps, the ViBE 4K can address latency and picture fidelity requirements for contribution applications, according to Harmonic. The encoder features a full-frame, full-GOP, 4:2:2 10-bit implementation for delivering artifact-free pictures.

The ViBE 4K supports HEVC UHD as well as 1080p 50/59.94 HEVC encoding, allowing customers to use a single encoder for both UHD and HD applications.

These new features for the ViBE 4K encoder will be available in June. Harmonic will showcase the encoder at its booth, SU1210, at the upcoming 2016 NAB Show.