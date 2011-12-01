Harmonic unveils Omneon Spectrum MediaCenter SSD

Harmonic introduced Omneon Spectrum MediaCenter SSD, adding solid-state drive (SSD) technology to the company's midrange multichannel media server in mid-November at the Inter BEE show in Tokyo.

Featuring integrated storage and Spectrum MediaPort modularity and scalability, MediaCenter SSD offers a choice of SSD or hard-disk drive (HDD) storage. The system provides performance and reliability for broadcasters and remote playout facilities requiring from four to 12 channels in a single video-server configuration.

The 2RU MediaCenter SSD chassis offers up to 4TB of usable storage in several SSD configurations, allowing broadcasters to choose the capacity most appropriate for their needs. The system supports up to 12 channels at 50Mb/s, with 600Mb/s real-time bandwidth available.