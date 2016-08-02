Haivision Releases Makito X HEVC Video Encoder

MONTREAL—Enterprise video and streaming technology provider Haivision had debuted the Makito X HEVC video encoder. The new system, which is designed for low latency video backhaul and transmission applications, expands the Makito X H.264 capabilities with dual-channel HEVC encoding and increases the quality of IP video streaming.

The Makito X HEVC has all the core features of the Makito X, including dual 3G-SDI inputs, support for up to 1080p60 HD video, multi bit rate streaming, KLV metadata support and networking capabilities like traffic shaping and optimized bandwidth performance. The new encoder also comes with Haivision’s Secure Reliable Transport technology for video delivery over public internet and firewall traversal. The unit is compatible with HEVC broadcast decoders, set-top boxes, soft players, Haivision HEVC/H.264 transcoders, and the Haivision Media Gateway.

Haivision is offering the Makito X HEVC as a compact appliance or within a 1U or 4U rack mount chassis to support up to six HEVC channels per rack unit. The company will also offer upgrade programs for customers to access the HEVC streaming technology without disrupting H.264 workflows.