Haivision launches Makito X Series H.264 encoder

Haivision has announced its H.264 video encoding platform, the Makito X Series, which combines a proven feature set with a six fold increase in encoding power to deliver advances in picture quality and density.

Addressing the growth in the use of live IP video within the enterprise and across the Internet, the Makito X Series delivers high-quality HD video using half of the bandwidth of comparable encoders.

The Makito X2, a dual-channel low-latency HD-SDI H.264 encoder, is the first Haivision product to incorporate the new X Series technology. The Makito X2 can encode up to 12 HD sources (up to 1080p60) to H.264 within a single 1RU of rack space. Supporting High Profile H.264 video compression, the Makito X2 delivers efficient video encoding, yielding up to twice the picture quality while maintaining the Makito's 55-millisecond encoding latency.

The picture quality of the Makito X2 streams are on par with broadcast-quality encoders at higher bit rates and deliver pristine quality at bit rates lower than 2Mb/s.