Haivision introduces Makito X Series H.264 encoder

Haivision has unveiled the Makito X Series, its next-generation, high-performance H.264 video encoding platform.

The Makito X Series combines an established feature set with a six-fold increase in encoding power. Addressing growth in the use of live IP video within the enterprise and across the Internet, the Makito X Series delivers high-quality HD video using half of the bandwidth of previous encoders.

The Makito X2, a dual channel low-latency HD-SDI H.264 encoder, is the first Haivision product to incorporate the new X Series technology. With unmatched density, the Makito X2 can encode up to 12 HD sources (up to 1080p60) to H.264 within a single 1RU of rack space. Supporting High Profile H.264 video compression, the Makito X2 delivers highly efficient video encoding, yielding up to twice the picture quality while maintaining 55ms encoding latency.