Grimm Audio announces LevelNorm and LevelShow

Grimm Audio’s Microsoft DirectShow is popular with broadcasters' IT departments for flexible video and audio format conversions. Until now, EBU R128 and ITU BS.1770 loudness normalizing was lacking in this environment. Grimm has responded with the development of LevelShow, a filter developed for a major Dutch commercial broadcaster to fill this gap. LevelShow is easily integrated in any DirectShow Graph. This offers flexible programming of automatic quality control and loudness normalizing processes. LevelShow performs level normalizing tasks at high speed, and to increase performance even further, an unlimited instances can be used at the same time.

At the same time, Grimm Audio has introduced LevelNorm, an EBU/ITU broadcast loudness normalizer for use in Pro Tools, Media Composer and other Avid platforms in post-production environments. This plug-in suite makes loudness compliance fast and simple for video editors and audio producers alike, whether the content is in surround, stereo or mono. LevelNorm processes at up to 100X real-time with 24-bit output, and is compatible with both PCs and Macs.