Greek DTT network operator selects Agama Technologies for headend monitoring

Digea, a consortium of seven private Greek broadcasters, has selected Agama Technologies to provide a headend monitoring solution for its digital terrestrial transmissions of private channels across Greece.

The consortium operates a nationwide DTT network transmitting both national and regional private channels. It currently supports two nationwide DVB-T SFN multiplexes and three local SFN multiplexes for the Attika region. To assure the service quality of its headend streams from the transport to the content layers, Digea has selected an advanced monitoring solution from Agama. The deployment is being executed under the lead of Cybertec, a systems integrator with 25 years of presence in the local market.

Digea selected the Agama solution based on its flexible and modular structure, and its ability to provide detailed technical information that allows for rapid problem discovery and structured impact and root cause analysis.