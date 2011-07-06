Grass Valley updates Edius and adds Simul capture option

Grass Valley announces the Simul Capture Option for the company's EDIUS 6 nonlinear editing system. The option allows users to ingest live video on one EDIUS client while they simultaneously begin to edit it on a different EDIUS client.

EDIUS clients connected via K2 SAN or EDIUS Workgroup Storage can individually access and edit the video, allowing for multiple edits from the same source. Editing markers can be placed within the captured live content, allowing for a smoother editing workflow.

New software version 6.03 for EDIUS adds new video file formats and hardware-assisted H.264 encoding. The existing support of 50P/60p files with Panasonic P2 cameras is now complemented with support for 50P/60p files from Sony and JVC cameras.