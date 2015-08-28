Grass Valley to Preview EDIUS 8.1 at IBC 2015

MONTREAL—In May, Grass Valley unveiled its new EDIUS 8 editing platform. Now, the Montreal-based provider of end-to-end TV production and content distrubtion workflows has announced that it is releasing a new version of EDIUS, EDIUS 8.1, and will preview it at the upcoming IBC 2015. The updated version of the editing system is designed to allow users to edit anywhere and features improved integration with third-party plugins.

The EDIUS 8.1 Pro offers users Windows 10 support, OpenFX gasket integration with Boris Continuum Complete, HitFilm and Sapphire plugins, and optimized playback for DNxHD and ProRes codecs. Browser improvements include bin registration of the catalog, relinking offline clips, thumbnail snapshot to export still images, and RED support. In addition, EDIUS 8.1 will allow users to save a project as a template, as well as enhancements to color tones and contrast.

Additional updates to the EDIUS 8.1 Workgroup include collaboration with Fairlight for PYXIS editing and mixing controllers, and the ability to edit a 4K file on a K2 server.

Grass Valley will make EDIUS 8.1 available for customers in October, but IBC 2015 attendees can get a sneak preview of the platform at booth 1.D11. IBC 2015 runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.