Grass Valley Releases EDIUS 9.2

MONTREAL--Grass Valley has released v9.2 of its EDIUS 9.2, NLE software, featuring a new video scope supporting HDR (RGB Parade, "nits" display).

Other new features include:

Color space list editing and ability to add new color space (ARRI - ALEXA Wide Gamut/Log C, DJI - D-Gamut/D-Log)

Monitor control for EIZO 4K HDR monitor *

Mync HDR support (preview, storyboard, export)

Apple ProRes MXF and Sony VENICE RAW import support

Improvement of Canon Cinema RAW Light decoding performance

Matrox IO hardware driver v8 support

For increased flexibility, Grass Valley now offers an EDIUS floating license for pro and workgroup versions that allows multiple EDIUS licenses to be installed on any number of EDIUS 9.2 clients and machines. These clients can be managed—running simultaneously from a central license management server in a closed network environment—so there is no need to manage multiple serial numbers.

EDIUS 9 users can download the 9.2 update free of charge as part of Grass's regular product enhancement program.