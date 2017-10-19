Grass Valley Rolls Out Edius 9 Editing Software

MONTREAL—Grass Valley hopes that consumers will be on cloud nine with the upcoming release of the latest version of its Edius nonlinear editing software. Edius 9 will offer a bevy of new features, including a “cloud ready” floating license package, enhanced interface and integrated HDR support.

The floating license package is designed for large facilities and allows users to install Edius across multiple systems and then run a set number simultaneously, with the ability to add more licenses as needed. This will enable the use of Edius 9 on virtual workstations with major cloud platforms. The floating license package also includes license management software.

Performance enhancements provided with the Edius 9 include native editing of HDR material; export of HDR; ability to mix SDR and HDR material in the same project, and output results in either color space; native end-to-end support of HDR content. There are also workflow updates, like for Canon EOS C200 “Cinema RAW Light” decoding, still raw file decoding and an updated user interface. Additional features include third-party hardware support update; third-party hardware 4K 50p/60p output support; and Mync media management software bundled with Edius 9.

Edius 9 will be available starting Nov. 1. The floating license package will be available as of April 2018. Purchases of Edius 8 after Sept. 1, 2017, can receive a free upgrade to Edius 9.