Grass Valley Launches AMS to Expand Storage Options

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has debuted the AMX Express, a scalable Network Attached Storage (NAS) system that expands storage capacity, particularly for small to medium-sized media operations dealing with remote production or outside broadcast deployments, GV said.

The AMS Express works with GV’s existing editing and playout systems. It combines compute, network and secure storage capability in a 2RU footprint.

The storage platform offers up to 348 TB of raw capacity (256 TB usable) and is built on the StorNext operating system. It is pre-installed with GV’s software for tracking media assets.

“In today’s environment, broadcasters and content producers need solutions that help them to adapt quickly without interrupting the flow of content,” said Marco Lopez, GV general manager for live production. “AMS Express meets these needs, allowing customers to grow their storage capacity in step with their business and easily pivot to a remote set-up when needed.”