Grass Valley IP Tech Equipped on All Mobile Video Truck

MONTREAL—Grass Valley and All Mobile Video are riding together now, as AMV has selected Grass Valley’s IP workflows and infrastructure for its Eclipse outside broadcast truck.

The Eclipse truck will be loaded with Grass Valley’s LDX 100 IP camera platform, which will enable 3x high-speed UHD capture, as well as the Creative Grading platform for camera shader control. It will also have the GV Orbit dynamic system orchestrator, allowing for the configuration and changing of systems on the fly. The IP workflow is supported by an IP fabric built with Nexus 9000 Series Switchers from Cisco Systems.

The new AMV IP truck also houses Grass Valley’s K-Frame X video production engine, with Kayenne switcher control panel; Kaleido SD, HD and 4K UHD IP multiviewers; IPVU IP to HDMI monitoring gateways; Densité and IQ Modular signal processing and conversion; and the Audio Live router for live, multistream IP audio.

“IP allows us to future-proof our offering and adapt much quicker, plus we can offer clients much more operator space, more firepower and greater production capability all in one unit,” said Eric Duke, president of All Mobile Video, on the new Eclipse truck.

Eclipse is expected to support live productions, including events like the “Live from Lincoln Center” performing arts series and the Times Square Ball Drop on New Year’s Eve. Eclipse will launch this spring.