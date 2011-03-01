Graphics, animation products

GRAPHICS PLATFORM

Chyron AXIS

Cloud-computing graphics creator is designed to simplify, streamline and facilitate the graphics creation workload across many users in a broadcast operation; AXIS services include high-resolution maps, 3D charts, financial quotes and a virtually unlimited set of tools for topical news graphics creation; provides broadcast production staff with prebuilt templates that they can leverage for quick creation of graphics for multiple outlets.

631-845-2000;www.chyron.com

