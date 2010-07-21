GlobeCast to highlight playout, origination solutions at IBC2010

GlobeCast and NETIA will join forces at IBC2010 to showcase the group’s integrated solutions across the whole broadcast chain with a shared demonstration of their latest media asset management (MAM) system. The demonstration will show broadcasters and content creators how to seamlessly integrate their traditional broadcast environment with the latest MAM software. The idea is to highlight GlobeCast’s ability to transport, manage and play out content throughout the world, as well as easily send and share content with partners and platforms in multiple regions.

The new NETIA software, which powers this solution, allows users to manage all of the processes within the production environment, from editing to post and distribution, through one interface. All modules provide for ingest and quality control; metadata extraction and tagging; search, browse and low-res proxy generation; integration with third-party systems including QA, tape/disk-based archive, nonlinear editing, playout and traffic automation; and multiplatform delivery to mobile TV, VOD/catch-up TV, IPTV, Web streaming and HD and SD distribution platforms.

GlobeCast’s playout and origination centers in London, Singapore and Miami are fully operational and have now been connected to each other to enable customers to ingest content locally in one region and play it out in several other parts of the world.

See GlobeCast at IBC Stand 1.A29.