Globecast to Announce Two New Media Facilities at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Globecast, a global content contribution, media management and distribution company, will announce two new U.S.-based Media Factories at this year’s NAB Show. The two facilities, including a Media Factory in Culver City, Calif. and Media Hub in Miami, join the company’s existing Media Factories in Singapore, London and Paris to form a globally interconnected network.

With resources spanning satellite capacity, global fibre backbone and over-the-top delivery on CDN networks, Globecast helps content creators take content from anywhere in the world, process it any way required and deliver it anywhere, to any device. Its services encompass content preparation, formatting, quality control, creative services and compliance editing and review, resulting in a coherent, cost-efficient workflow that accelerates the time to market for content ready to use.

Globecast also has solutions to help broadcasters maximize the value of their content on every screen, ranging from local channel branding, advertising management and advanced content selling tools to rights management and online video analytics.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Globecast will be in Executive Suite S215LMR. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com