Globecast rolls out OTT service for the Americas

GlobeCast will make the initial commercial launch of a new OTT platform July 1 in the United States.

The OTT service, MyGlobeTV, is a B-2-C television bouquet that brings international and genre-based content directly to subscribers in the Americas. After the U.S. rollout, plans are in place to expand the service to the rest of the Americas.

MyGlobeTV uses a closed network to deliver encrypted IP television and radio content directly to the subscriber's home. MyGlobeTV subscribers only need a broadband Internet connection and a plug-and-play MyGlobeTV STB to receive the service.

The STB is a Netgem hybrid DVR STBthat supports adaptive streaming and includes a 320GB hard drive with 450 hours of DVR capacity. The service supports VOD, includes a Facebook application and also provides an antenna to enable off-air viewing of local channels.