Gigawave Debuting H.264 Wireless Camera Transmitter at IBC 2011



AMSTERDAM: Gigawave will be premiering their H.264 wireless camera transmitter, based off the company’s D-Cam Clip-On transmitter.



The new transmitter features ultra low delay H.264 encoding, allowing transmission of much higher data rates while retaining robust signal integrity.



Units are available in frequency bands between the 1.3 – 7.5 GHz range. They are designed to cover the future of wireless camera usage for broadcast events including sports, newsgathering and studio-based applications.



Existing Gigawave HD Clip-On transmitters, receivers and MVL-HD2 2-box systems may be easily upgraded with the new H.264 technology.



Gigawave, a VISLINK company, will be at stand 1.A61.



