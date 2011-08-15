Gefen Brings the GefenPRO Scaler to IBC



AMSTERDAM: Gefen will be on the show floor with its new GefenPRO scaler, which allows professional broadcast equipment to be viewed and scaled on any consumer display equipped with HDMI. Video can be up/down scaled in all HD resolutions up to 1080p or 2k.







The built-in VXP scaler supplies a high-quality method of scaling, including dynamic video de-interlacing with edge interpolation, advanced noise reduction and detail enhancement, colour correction and frame rate conversions. All HDMI v1.3 features are supported including 3DTV pass-through. Genlock and up to eight channels of digital audio allow for signal monitoring and advanced control. An HDMI to 3GSDI scaler is also available.



