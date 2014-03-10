Gearhouse Broadcast Brings to freeD Barclay's

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF.— Gearhouse Broadcast, the longtime provider of facilities and crew to ATP Media for their production of the ATP Masters 1000 Series and the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals, has partnered with Replay Technologies to bring new viewing angles for the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.



Gearhouse Broadcast provides all the facilities and crew to ATP Media, to showcase battles of tennis titans. Gearhouse Broadcast tasked by ATP Media, has brought Replay Technologies’ freeD into the existing production model to enhance the coverage. For the first time ever, viewers will be able to get even closer to the action through the use of the freeD 360-degree replay shots. Using 5K camera technology and the ability to switch positions instantly to get the best view of the shot itself, the freeD replay system will deliver incredibly crisp and definitive video quality to the viewing world.



The technology will be used for tennis coverage beginning this week at the Indian Wells 1000 Series tournament before being rolled out to further tournaments around the world—alongside other sports and applications that Gearhouse Broadcast is already working to develop.



“This is a world-first for tennis and we expect it to be a game changer in the way the sport is covered for broadcast. This will ultimately prove to be a fantastic viewing enhancement and further enhance the production values ATP Media delivers to its broadcast partners worldwide” said Steve Plasto, CEO ATP Media.