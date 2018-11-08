G&D North America to Showcase its KVM Solutions at 2018 GV Expo

WASHINGTON-- G&D North America will showcase its latest KVM products at the 23rd annual Government Video Expo, Nov, 28-29 in Washington, D.C.

Highlighting the company’s booth is its new matrix system for KVM-over-IP. The ControlCenter-IP stands out through its high flexibility and versatile functions. Used together with IP extenders, the central module forms a powerful matrix – the connected computers can be switched as an n:m connection and operated remotely in real time. While the network infrastructure takes over the transport of KVM-over-IP by using network switches and routers, the ControlCenter-IP contributes the logic. Through the network connection and the use of standard network components, the application becomes highly flexible and cost-effective. On top of this, the systems can be easily expanded and scaled. G&D IP devices are compatible with each other and let customers optimize and expand their systems at any time.

The ControlCenter-IP switches numerous signals such as DP1.2a and DP1.1a, single and dual link DVI, audio bidirectional, USB and PS/2 keyboard/mouse and RS232 transparent. Combined with G&D’s high-performance IP extender systems, even 4K Ultra HD signals can be processed at 60 Hz via the ControlCenter-IP – pixel-perfect, latency-free and fail-safe.

G&D have taken the popular features of the classic ControlCenter series and integrated them into the KVM-over-IP matrix. The ControlCenter-IP now combines the advantages of both systems. This also includes the basic administration with extensive user and rights management. In addition, there are many helpful control room features such as monitoring, scripting, scenario switching, push-get for optimal collaboration and the integration of video walls, and CrossDisplay-Switching for absolutely intuitive operation at multi-monitor workstations. CrossDisplay-Switching has been specifically designed for multi-monitor workstations that access multiple computers at the same time. The mouse acts as if on a “virtual desktop” and can be moved seamlessly across the connected displays. When moving the cursor from the active to an inactive display, the keyboard-mouse focus automatically switches to the connected computer.

G&D North America will be in Booth 400. The GV Expo takes place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Click here for more information on GV Expo.