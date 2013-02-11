Fujitsu to Debut Low-Latency IP Video Encoders/Decoders at the 2013 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Fujitsu will debut a new firmware release that dramatically improves end-to-end latency for its IP-9610, IP-900 and IP-920 HD/SD H.264 video encoders/decoders while delivering exceptional picture quality at reduced bit rates.



Ideal for HD satellite newsgathering, broadcasting, and IP streaming, Fujitsu's H.264 video encoders/decoders can operate at less than 99 milliseconds back-to-back latency, ensuring seamless interaction between studio talent and interviewees in the field.



Fujitsu will also show HEVC and Ultra HD encoders and XG-series switches for high-performance, high-speed Layer 2 switching.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Fujitsu will be at booth SU7911.



