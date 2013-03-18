Front Porch to Display its Latest Generation of Content Management and Storage Solutions at the 2013 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Front Porch Digital will demonstrate its content storage management platforms and relevant software.

LYNX is an enterprise-scale, cloud-based content storage management platform, while DIVArchive V7.1 is another, which now includes the AXF Explorer, an intuitive new interface for parsing Archive eXchange Format (AXF) objects and a range of video transcoding and workflows.



DIVAdirector V5.1 is Front Porch Digital's newest update to its DIVAdirector media asset management (MAM) system. This permission-based Web application, which integrates seamlessly with Front Porch Digital's new LYNX cloud-based platform, enables complete access to file-based content stored by DIVArchive content storage management (CSM) systems.

DIVASolutions SAMMA Migration Systems is designed to automate the digitization of videotape, moving content into secure, accessible and searchable digital storage.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Front Porch Digital will be at booths SU3602 and SU3605.



