Fox Digital Media chooses Kaltura for centralized video asset management

Fox Digital Media, a unit of Fox Networks Group (FNG), announced it has selected Kaltura to power a centralized video asset management platform for the broadband video distribution needs of FNG's digital assets.

Nearly all of FNG's properties, including Fox Broadcasting Company and Fox Sports, and cable networks SPEED, FX, Fuel TV and Big Ten Network, will use the broadband video platform's capabilities. The video platform will also serve as a key component for FNG's authenticated broadband video or TV Everywhere initiatives.

Kaltura's core platform will serve as the foundation of FNG's broadband video platform; however, Kaltura and Fox Digital Media will work to co-develop and customize a proprietary system that serves the collective and individual needs of FNG's digital properties.

FNG's video platform will address the backend workflow needs of its online video, including ingest, transcoding, metadata collection, asset management, distribution, delivery, publishing, authentication, monetization and analytics.