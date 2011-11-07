Forta provides shared content service to broadcasters

Spanish content management company Tedial, vendor of Media Asset Management (MAM), Hierarchical Storage Management (HSM) and Business Process Management (BPM) software, has announced that FORTA (Federation of Spanish Regional Television Channels) has installed its Media Amigo cloud-based platform.

Media Amigo allows content to be shared between each FORTA broadcaster across all their sites. Each site has independent systems that use different technology, with vendors, metadata models and file formats that are not mutually compatible. To enable the sharing of content, each broadcaster subscribes to specific content types. Then, once video and non-video files become available, they are automatically delivered to subscribers in their own working format. Users can also search for media already made available in the system and request copies of it.

To enable sharing of media, FORTA acquired a dedicated IP network connection between FORTA Central System in Madrid (1Gb/s) and each of the affiliated broadcasters (100Mb/s). This enables automatic delivery of media files using the subscription service.

To enable media compatibility, the Media Amigo platform uses Tedial’s Media Process Manager’s (MPM) media tools to carry out on-the-fly file processing that may be required for the recipient, including codecs, wrappers and aspect ratio.

FORTA is an association of public broadcasting networks covering 12 regions across Spain.