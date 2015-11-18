Forbidden Boosts Forscene Capabilities

LONDON—Just in time for the Christmas shopping season, Forbidden Technologies is launching the latest version of its Forscene video editing software. This new version of Forscene enables new Avid workflows and increases efficiencies on multitrack productions.

The new Forscene release includes the ability to autoconform sequences against imported AAF's.

New features include the ability to import Avid AAF files; support for up to 12 active video tracks and 24 audio tracks on a timeline; the ability to see all video tracks in a sequence during playback; the option to publish audio-only clips in different formats; and faster publishing for video content with added graphics and overlays.

Forbidden will officially release the new version of Forscene on Nov. 24.