FOR-A to introduce CG, logo generator at NAB Show

FOR-A will introduce the VTW-330HS HD/SD CG and LTG-50HS HD/SD logo/title generator at the 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas, at Booth C5219.

With its lightweight, compact design, the VTW-330HS is a portable CG that complements FOR-A’s HVS-300HS switcher or any of its Hanabi line of switchers.

The LTG-50HS is a high-performance CG that can superimpose camera titles, date and time, logos and graphics on HD/SD-SDI video signals. Equipped with HD/SD-SDI input/output, the LTG-50HS offers two types of display fonts, Gothic and Roman, in five different sizes. Up to 40 characters per row can be displayed in up to 10 rows per page, with a maximum of 256 pages. Other features include a text crawl display (up to two lines) and a built-in date and time display function (with an external correction input). The LTG-50HS includes a LAN interface as well as RS-232C connectivity to allow easy display setting and character registration from a PC.