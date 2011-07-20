First view of Aspera's Orchestrator platform at IBC

Aspera will be showing its Orchestrator platform for the first time at IBC2011. It builds on Aspera's to allow users to design, manage and automate efficient file-based internal workflows. Orchestrator provides a framework for designing predictable, fluid and global content delivery pipelines by allowing movement of files across internal workflows to be partially or fully automated.

Aspera's Orchestrator platform is in use at Australian cable and satellite provider FOXTEL.