FFV offers quicker editing workflows for Avid users

In a move that will deliver powerful new efficiencies for its rapidly growing base of Avid customers, Fast Forward Video (FFV) has announced native Avid DNxHD® support for its multiformat, straight-to-edit digital video recorders (DVRs), the sideKick HD™ and sideKick HD Studio™.

By recording video directly in the Avid DNxHD format, the sideKick HD systems enable the seamless movement of high-quality video content into Avid editing workflows.

The sideKick HD is a multiformat, camera-mountable DVR that raises the bar for image quality when paired with today's state-of-the-art camcorders, and the sideKick HD Studio is a rack-mountable version for use in base stations and studios. As true straight-to-edit DVRs, the systems record to off-the-shelf, hot-swappable 2.5-inch SSD drives in the user's choice of native Avid DNxHD or ProRes for Apple®. Bringing files into the Avid environment is a simple matter of moving the disk from the sideKick HD to the computer; no time-consuming ingest or transcoding operations are required.

At NAB 2012, the sideKick HD will headline FFV's full line of durable, user-friendly DVR solutions, each designed with customer requirements in mind and focused on delivering the highest quality output possible. More information about the sideKick HD and FFV's complete line of award-winning DVR solutions is available at www.ffv.com.