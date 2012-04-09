Eyeheight to introduce LE-3D to U.S. market

Eyeheight’s LE-3D dual-channel 3-D video legalizer will make its U.S. debut at the 2102 NAB Show. The LE-3D allows video legalization parameters for left and right video channels to be adjusted quickly and precisely from a single operating panel.

LCD pushbuttons with backlit legends guide operators quickly through the legalizer’s various control modes. These include RGB, YUV or composite mode selection, clipping level, soft clipping knee, luma and chroma gain, black level, and hue rotation. Six user memories are available to store group settings.

Based on Eyeheight’s genetics platform, the LE-3D has two independent HD-SDI inputs and outputs. Processing is full 10-bit depth throughout the system. Multiple LE-3D modules can be accommodated in a 1RU 19in chassis for operation under local control from an Eyeheight FP-9 generic control panel.