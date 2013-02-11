Eyeheight to Debut New Video Legalizer at the 2013 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Eyeheight will debut its LE-SM-K logging and monitoring video/audio legalizer to the American broadcast market. It keeps a timed log of every non-compliant video or audio event requiring correction during a 24-hour transmission schedule along with its linear time-code identifier. This as-run log serves as a record of compliance in countries where legislation makes this compulsory.



In the audio domain, the feature-rich LE-2M-K provides automatic real-time control of perceptual loudness and true peak level using ITU-R BS.1770 multi-channel loudness and true-peak estimation algorithms. Video legalization can be performed to conform with SMPTE or EBU standard settings and 7.5 IRE or 0 IRE Pedestal.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Eyeheight will be at booth C6516.



