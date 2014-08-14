Eyeheight Offers Plug-in Legalizer for Apple Final Cut Pro X
LONDON—Eyeheight announced a new addition to its range of conformance plug-ins for use in video post-production. The new BroadcastSafeFCPX is a plug-in video legalizer which works seamlessly with Apple’s Final Cut Pro X editing software.
BroadcastSafeFCPX enables editors to verify and conform content prior to submission to any file-based quality control system. It can be used to perform composite, RGB, RGB-plus-Y and simultaneous composite-plus-RGB legalizing, all with operator-adjustable soft clipping at high and low thresholds. Precise chroma-space conversion and accurate limiting ensure compliance while keeping the full gamut available for creative use.
Editors can select from a range of presets, or work in custom mode which gives full access to 15 configurable parameters. Facility administrators can assign which built-in presets are available to users, create new presets or disable the custom option to ensure that only approved configurations are implemented. It is scheduled to be introduced at IBC.
