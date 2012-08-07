Extron releases DTP HDMI 230

The migration from analog to digital snakes took another step forward last week when Extron Electronics (www.extron.com) announced the release of the DTP HDMI 230, a twisted pair extender designed for the transmission of HDMI, bidirectional RS-232 and IR control signals.

The DTP HDMI uses a single CAT 5-type cable to cover a maximal distance of 70m. The device is able to receive stereo analog signals, digitize and then couple the digital audio over the same single twisted pair cable that is handles other audio signals.

"The DTP HDMI 230 provides our customers with an economical solution for reliable, long distance transmission of HDMI video, audio, and bidirectional control signals over a single twisted pair cable," says Casey Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Extron. "This extender enables AV system designers and integrators to take advantage of the benefits of twisted pair while ensuring optimal signal quality."

Compatible with CAT 5, 6 and 7 twisted pair cables, The DTP is also compatible with signal resolutions up to 1080p/60 or 1920x1200. Either the transmitter or receiver can be powered over the original twisted pair cable, allowing both devices to share one external power supply.