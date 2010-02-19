ExceLED 100 adjustable-beam LED to debuts at 2010 NAB Show

Videssence will introduce at the 2010 NAB Show its new ExceLED 100, which provides an adjustable-beam spread without lenses using only one set of LEDs. An adjustment knob at the back of the fixture easily rotates to move from spot through flood mode and locks in place.

The ExceLED 100 provides a concentrated beam of consistent 3200K light with even coverage. Additional control and effects can be achieved with the gel frame and barn door accessory options. The 40,000-hour life is achieved through precision heat-sink design and optimum driving of the LEDs. All units are provided standard with power cord and choice of C-clamp or stand adapter.

An adjustable mounting yoke allows rotation for ease of focus and may be locked into place. The formed housings are .063 aluminum and are post-painted with TGIC polyester powder coat with textured finish. Units may be ordered in dim and non-dim configurations. The light is UL/CUL/CE listed.