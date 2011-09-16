EVS introduces Xedio Suite 4.00

EVS has released the Xedio Suite 4.00, which includes the “edit-in-place” feature of its Xedio timeline editor.

With a simple linkup between Xedio CleanEdit laptop and external camcorders or drives, a field journalist or editor can start true timeline editing instantly without time-consuming media import.



This new solution has been successfully adopted by the Belgian news broadcaster RTL-TVi for its ENG editing operations using the new Sony SxS camcorder recording in XDCAM HD422.



The new Xedio 4.00 features media handling improvements for newscasters, including the new edit-in-place feature of its Xedio CleanEdit timeline editor.



