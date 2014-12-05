Evertz and I-Movix Collaborate on Integrated Ultra Motion

MONS, BELGIUM ― Evertz and I-Movix have announced a collaboration on streamlined interoperability to provide integrated ultra-motion solutions combining I-Movix X10 camera systems and the Evertz DreamCatcher. The announcement follows successful collaborations between the two companies in sporting events all over the world.



DreamCatcher provides enhanced capabilities that enable the production team to capture the event from all angles. These captured events can instantly be replayed to reinforce the narrative or packaged after the fact.



The X10 range includes X10 UHD, which supports operation in a range of HD or 4K modes to meet differing production requirements. For very high-frame rate ultra-slow motion in 4K sports coverage, the system operates in USM mode to deliver instant replays of up to 1,000 fps. For continuous non-stop recording, SSM mode delivers up to 120fps at 4Kp60. When operating in HD resolutions (1080p or 1080i) X10 UHD offers up to 600 fps in continuous SSM mode, and up to 2,000 fps in USM mode. The system can also complement these specialized applications by performing in a conventional live camera role.