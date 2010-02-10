Euphonix releases software update for MC Pro, System 5-MC controllers

Euphonix has released a major software update for its MC Pro and System 5-MC DAW controllers. The update, EuCon 2.5.1, includes Snow Leopard and Windows 7 compatibility as well as updated Logic 9 and Pyramix 6.1.8 support. The software also includes a number of bug fixes and feature updates. EuCon 2.5.1 is available now as a free download.

EuCon is a high-speed Ethernet control protocol that connects Euphonix control surfaces to external software applications. This software version is designed specifically for the MC Pro and System 5-MC.

The MC Pro is a controller including keyboard, trackball, shuttle/jog wheel, four faders, monitor section, touch screen and 56 programmable SmartSwitches. The control surface automatically updates to match whatever application is in focus. The System 5-MC includes an MC Pro joined together with the System 5 channel strips, including eight knobs per channel and high-resolution TFT meter displays.

The EuCon protocol supports all major media applications, including Nuendo, Pyramix, Logic Pro, Final Cut Studio, Soundtrack Pro, Digital Performer, Sonar, Maestro, MIO Console and Pro Tools LE and HD, on both Mac and PC platforms. The MC Pro and System 5-MC can control multiple software applications and multiple DAWs simultaneously over high-speed Ethernet.