ESE begins shipping DV-212 DA

The new ESE DV-212 is a 1 x 12 3G/HD/SD-SDI distribution amplifier with a loop-through input.

The unit provides cable equalization, reclocking and distribution. The DV-212 distributes one 3G, HD-or SD-SDI input signal to 12 outputs. The video signal can be reclocked before distribution or distributed without retiming the input signal.

In reclocking mode, the DV-212 automatically detects and reclocks the 270Mb/s, 1.5Gb/s or 3Gb/s signal. Non-SMPTE data rates can also be distributed if the reclock/bypass toggle switch is set to bypass. The DV-212 can pass data rates from 143Mb/s to 3Gb/s when in bypass mode, and is ASI-compliant at 270Mb/s.

The DV-212 is housed in a single-height rack-mount enclosure (1.75in x 19in x 4.8in), which is black anodized. The DV-212 is now available and ready to ship.